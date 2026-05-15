LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Langdale Park's trails are open again in Valdosta, restored just in time for Outdoor RecFest this Saturday, after Hurricanes Idalia and Helene left hundreds of fallen trees blocking paths across the preserve for months.

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Langdale Park trails reopen in Valdosta ahead of free Outdoor RecFest Saturday

Thanks to volunteers and community partners, more than 5 miles of trails have been cleared and restored.

Outdoor RecFest is designed to reconnect people with the outdoors while celebrating the volunteers who helped bring the park back to life. Families attending can try kayaking, fishing, guided hikes and trail runs, interactive learning activities, and booths from local outdoor organizations and nonprofits. Food trucks will also be on-site throughout the day.

Jessica Catlett with the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec Authority said the event is about reminding people they have regained a community staple.

"This is to celebrate the reopening of the trails, but also really to celebrate the volunteers that are the reason the trails are reopened. Without them, we'd still be buried."

Outdoor RecFest runs Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Langdale Park. All activities are free and open to the public.

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