LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Founded in 2008, The R Report, a Lakeland-based magazine, is connecting creatives in Lowndes and Lanier counties to new stages, helping them build their brands globally.

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Lakeland magazine The R Report helps South Georgia artists reach national and international audiences

The R Report, founded by Patrick Gloster, started as a small idea to help local creatives get heard. Gloster says the idea came from seeing artists struggle to break through in the industry.

"I used to hear a lot of artists complain…if you weren’t cool with certain people, it was hard for you to perform. So I was like, what can I do to help artists get their music heard?" Gloster said.

That mission has expanded over the years, giving artists exposure, promotion, and a chance to build their brands beyond their hometowns. The platform connects art to new audiences, new stages, and new possibilities.

SyDarius "Bunkie White" Reynolds is an artist and entrepreneur balancing music and business who utilizes the platform.

"It’s very beneficial. We can help your brand grow, marketing, promotion. It’s all under one umbrella," Reynolds said.

Jimmy Johnson turned early poetry into a career and now focuses on uplifting others through the magazine's reach.

"It’s more so about helping the next person…showing people from where we are from that it’s more out there," Johnson said.

For Emmanuel "Byrd" Bird, the platform is about reaching global listeners he never thought possible.

"Just having somebody from like Italy check in on your page…that’s something I couldn’t reach on my own," Bird said.

As the platform continues to grow, The R Report is creating a future for South Georgia creatives one artist at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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