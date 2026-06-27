JayBoy's Travel Center debuts PJ's Coffee grand opening one month after deadly shooting

One month after a workplace shooting shook JayBoy's Travel Center in Valdosta, the sounds inside the building are much different.

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JayBoy's Travel Center reopens with PJ's Coffee grand opening one month after deadly shooting

Instead of sirens, the travel center filled with conversation and applause as PJ's Coffee celebrated its grand opening inside the facility. For owner Annette Johnson and her two sons, the ribbon cutting represents more than a new business.

The shooting in May 2026 claimed the life of 21-year-old Damani Bentley, whose family says he stepped in to protect his coworkers as gunfire erupted. After closing for just two days, the Johnson family refocused on creating a place where employees and customers feel safe again.

For Johnson, the travel center itself carries a special meaning. Named after her late husband, Jay, JayBoy's was built as a family business and a way to honor his legacy.

"It was probably one of the most horrific events that the boys and I have had to go through." Johnson said.

But Johnson said the family's commitment to their community never wavered.

"We wanted to make sure that when we opened the doors again it was safe for all the employees and all the customers... anybody that walks through those doors, they're friends, and we want to provide a place that's welcoming and safe for them." Johnson said.

That welcoming atmosphere is already leaving an impression on customers. Christie Moore said the travel center has something for everyone.

"One thing that's great about here is they really have everything you need. A bathing suit—they've got it. Need to fix your tire—they've got a tire repair kit. I've been really impressed since I've kind of wandered around a little today." Moore said.

The Johnsons say this is just the beginning. Thanks to community support, they plan to expand soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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