LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — As another hurricane season begins, many families in Lowndes County say they are still recovering from the last one.

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Hurricane Helene's impact still felt in Lowndes County as a new hurricane season begins

When Hurricane Helene tore through South Georgia in September 2024, Valdosta and Lowndes County became some of the hardest-hit inland communities in the state. Wind gusts topping 100 miles per hour knocked out power to nearly the entire county, crushed homes with falling trees, and caused $5.5 billion in damages. Valdosta also lost over 70% of its tree canopy, losing shade and helpful crops for the area.

FEMA says more than $1.1 million in aid and recovery funding has now been obligated statewide.

But for many families, like the Williams, recovery is still ongoing nearly two years later.

"It's been two years. Two years, and we're just now getting repairs and work done on our damages. It's been a nightmare having to wrangle with insurance and other resources just to get back to a home that's liveable again," Tricia Williams said.

Lowndes County leaders say the emotional scars from Helene are also changing how people prepare for storms moving forward.

"As we enter hurricane season, after all the damage we went through and still go through to this day, we're just telling our community to follow our emergency resources and prepare for this upcoming season," a county leader said.

Neighbors say even ordinary thunderstorms now bring anxiety.

"It's always on the back of my family's minds. We're always going to be worried when the next hurricane hits," a neighbor said.

Emergency officials are encouraging neighbors to prepare now by updating emergency kits, reviewing evacuation plans, and staying connected to local alerts throughout hurricane season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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