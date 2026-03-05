Homelessness rising in Lowndes County; local nonprofit fighting back

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Homelessness in Lowndes County may be on the rise, but local leaders say the community is stepping up to meet the growing need.

Early estimates show about 150 people experiencing homelessness locally as LAMP works to expand housing programs and fundraise amid federal funding cuts.

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People has wrapped up its latest homeless count. While final numbers aren't in yet, early estimates show about 150 people experiencing homelessness locally — higher than in recent years.

Even with that growing need, LAMP leaders say progress is being made. Through programs like Youth Rapid Rehousing and the 25-plus initiative, the organization has already helped 40 people move into homes, covering their first month's rent and utilities to help get them back on their feet.

But that lifeline may soon face new challenges.

Funding cuts at the federal level are now trickling down to local programs, putting the future of that assistance in question. LAMP Executive Director Yurshema Flanders says the ripple effect could impact housing support across the community.

"HUD is getting their funds cut, so of course they're cutting funds to DCA, and it all trickles down from there," Flanders said.

To keep those housing programs alive, LAMP is turning to the community — organizing new fundraisers, including a charity dodgeball tournament in April and a gala planned for October, with a goal of raising at least $100,000.

The need goes beyond housing. Every single day, LAMP's "Lunch at LAMP" program feeds 150 to 180 neighbors, while leaders look to expand their facilities to meet growing demand.

Registration for LAMP's charity dodgeball tournament closes April 3rd, with the event set for April 18th.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

