HAPPENING TONIGHT: Lowndes County neighbors to voice data center concerns as commissioners meet

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is expected to conduct their bi-monthly meeting at a 5:30 p.m. meeting, where community members will have the chance to weigh in concerns about a proposed center making its way near the Foxborough subdivision during the Citizen's to Be Heard portion.

Data centers have become a hot topic in Lowndes County, Georgia — and neighbors are making their voices heard with local commissioners.

Last month, Valdosta State University hosted a packed town hall where residents voiced concerns and questions about proposed data centers coming to the area. At that meeting, neighbors heard directly from Pope Langdale, one of the property owners connected to the land, sparking a broader conversation about growth, infrastructure, and how projects like these could shape the future of the county.

Since then, the topic has continued gaining traction as residents try to understand what these facilities could bring — from economic development to environmental and energy concerns.

Tonight, that conversation continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.