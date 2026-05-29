LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Hahira Police Department is offering free home watch patrols for residents traveling out of town this summer.

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Hahira Police offering free home watch patrols for residents traveling this summer

Neighbors can call the department, provide their address and travel dates, and officers will physically check on the property while families are away.

Chief Stryde Jones says the department has already received several requests this summer, with interest continuing to grow as families begin traveling for vacations and holidays.

"Law enforcement agencies across the United States spend millions of dollars on crime prevention efforts. This is something we can do that costs us nothing but provides a service to our citizens to check on their property," Jones said.

While the patrols help deter burglaries and thefts, officers say they are also checking for unexpected emergencies like busted pipes or storm damage while homeowners are gone.

"Can you imagine coming home from a week at the theme park to discover a window busted at your home and somebody's been in there? You would feel totally violated and rightfully so. We wanna help prevent that," Jones said.

Jones says the program is part of the Hahira Police's larger push toward community-centered policing and proactive safety efforts. He says that whether families are gone for a weekend or a full vacation, officers encourage neighbors to call ahead and take advantage of the free service.

Hahira residents interested in signing up for the vacation watch program can call the Hahira Police Department directly at 229-794-2440 and select option 2 before heading out of town this summer.

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