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Voter outreach organizations have spent weeks canvassing, texting and transporting residents to the polls as Lowndes County votes to fill the seat left vacant by former Rep. Dexter Sharper's resignation.

Grassroots groups push voter turnout as Lowndes County decides who fills Georgia House District 177 seat

Candidates:



Kristina Cheek McBride, certified doula (Democrat)

Alvin Payton, Jr., retired (Democrat)

Eric Howard, former Valdosta City councilman (Democrat)

Blake Robinson, worked Georgia State Capital (Democrat)

Tim Huff, business owner (Independent), who qualifies for just the special election on May 12th

Elise Napier, healthcare worker (Democrat), who qualifies for just the primary election on May 19th

More than 4,200 voters — roughly 5.1% of registered voters in Lowndes County — already cast ballots during early voting ahead of Tuesday's election, according to local election officials.

Groups like Black Futures Lab say they have spent weeks canvassing neighborhoods, texting voters, hosting community events and helping residents overcome barriers to voting.

Ty Swanson, political education specialist for Black Futures Lab, said the stakes are high for the communities the organization serves.

"We know that these bad actors are trying to undermine our voice, our votes, because they know how much power our votes have. And it is our job as Black Futures Lab to make sure the community — our folks, Black folks — understand the importance of exercising your vote."

For longtime Valdostan Dr. Melinee Calhoun, the significance of this race goes beyond just election day.

"Voting is important to me because I understand it's power. We know where we come from, and I know this is one step in making sure that we don't go back to where we were."

Calhoun says District 177 remains one of the most important seats in South Georgia because of the representation it brings to local communities.

"District 177 is critical because it is that one seat in South Georgia where we have representation that reflects us and the people. This is a predominantly Black district, and it allows us the opportunity to have leadership that reflects the community."

Polls close tonight at 7 p.m., and voters can still cast ballots at their assigned precincts as Lowndes County decides who will temporarily represent District 177 under the Gold Dome.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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