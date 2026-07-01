Georgia's new landlord law takes effect as advocates push for stronger renter protections statewide

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed House Bill 399 into law, requiring out-of-state owners of single-family homes and duplexes to hire a licensed Georgia property manager and maintain a local contact for tenants.

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Georgia renters

Lawmakers are still considering additional proposals that would cap rent increases, limit large corporate ownership of rental homes, and establish a statewide Renters' Bill of Rights.

For South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness Executive Director Dr. Ronnie Mathis, those conversations couldn't come soon enough.

"Wages simply aren't keeping pace with what people are paying for rent, and that's forcing more families into housing instability." Mathis said.

Mathis said his organization continues receiving between 4,500 and 5,500 rental assistance requests a month, highlighting just how difficult it has become for many families to stay housed.

For Bryan Fountain, who is currently staying at the LAMP homeless shelter, finding an apartment isn't just about availability — it's about affordability.

"$600 a month… that's about all I can realistically fit into my budget right now." Fountain said.

While House Bill 399 is now law, advocates say meaningful change will depend on how future legislation is implemented and enforced.

"Local leadership has to make sure these protections are actually enforced, because passing a law only helps if people see the benefits." Mathis said.

Housing advocates say they hope the measures moving through the General Assembly will give more Georgians a fair chance at finding — and keeping — a place to call home.

Several housing-related bills remain under consideration as lawmakers continue the special session.

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