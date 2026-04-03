Georgia lawmakers unanimously pass school cell phone ban bill, sending it to governor's desk

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Georgia lawmakers unanimously passed a bill that would ban cell phone use from bell to bell in public schools, aiming to improve student focus and mental health.

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https://www.gpb.org/news/2026/03/23/georgia-legislature-extends-cellphone-ban-high-schools

The legislation has sparked a statewide debate, with local educators noting the issue is not as black and white as it seems. As the bill goes to the governor's desk, conversations are heating up about what students gain and what they might lose.

Supporters of the bill argue that removing phones will bring back focus in the classroom. However, critics say the devices can be essential for learning tools or emergency communication.

Local educator Carlos Hundley says he's seen both sides of the issue.

"I think to that extent they're helpful. They can be harmful, obviously, because with electronic devices, some students have a proclivity, a tendency to do things that are inappropriate," Hundley said.

If the bill is signed into law, school districts across Georgia will have to figure out how to balance structure with the realities of modern technology.

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