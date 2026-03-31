LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — More than $2.4 million is being funneled into mental health support across Georgia as communities like Lowndes County continue recovering from Hurricane Helene.

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Georgia funnels millions into mental health support as Lowndes County recovers from Hurricane Helene

The funding is helping expand crisis counseling services, targeting the emotional stress and trauma that often lingers long after the physical damage is repaired. Local partners in Lowndes County are already putting those resources to work.

On top of neighbors getting FEMA funds, the Greater Valdosta United Way has surpassed its campaign goal, raising over $1.3 million to invest directly back into the community. That includes mental health support, housing assistance, and long-term recovery programs.

Greater Valdosta United Way CEO Michael Smith said access remains one of the biggest challenges, especially in rural areas.

"988… in less than 10 seconds you can be talking to a professional… so many rural communities do not have therapists… and people want the privacy," Smith said.

While mental health support is expanding, the need for physical recovery is still ongoing.

Long-Term Recovery Director Sam McCord said more than 100 families in Lowndes County are still waiting for help, with damage ranging from minor repairs to completely unlivable homes.

"Since I’ve started we’ve heard 46 cases… we’ve closed out 27 of those… we put on roofs, fixed floors, helped with rent, appliances, furniture — so people can get back into their homes," McCord said.

The work is happening case by case, filling the gaps left behind after insurance and FEMA assistance run out.

"When they see us coming… they know there’s hope… just the smile on their faces when they get back home — that’s what does it for me," McCord said.

With millions in new funding and more than 100 families still in need, the next phase of recovery in Lowndes County is focused on closing those gaps one case at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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