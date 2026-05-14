Family remembers Damani Bentley as a hero during candlelight vigil

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil Wednesday to honor 21-year-old Damani Bentley, who family says stepped in to protect coworkers when a fellow employee opened fire at Jay Boy's Travel Center.

Candles, prayers and tears filled Freedom Park Wednesday evening as family,pastors, friends and neighbors came together to honor Damani Bentley — the18-year-old killed during the May 3 shooting at Jay Boy's Travel Center off Madison Highway.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says fellow employee Jabari Nelms opened fire inside the business, injuring 3 workers and killing Bentley before deputies took him into custody on murder and additional charges.

But at Wednesday's vigil, loved ones focused less on how Damani died and more on how he lived.

Bentley's cousin, Pastor Jeremy Henry, says Damani stepped in trying to de-escalate the situation and protect coworkers when the gunfire began.

"He didn't die just cause… in a lot of ways,he died in a heroic way, protecting people he saw as friends."

Family members describe Bentley as funny,intelligent, deeply faithful and always willingt o help others — a young man who was getting ready to start college in just a few weeks.

"He was getting ready to start college in just a few weeks… this shouldn't have happened."

Dexter Sharper, who was invited to speak by the family, says tragedies like this leaves scars far beyond one family.

"It may not have been your child, but when it affects a child in our community, it affects all of us."

As candles lit up the night sky and balloons filled the air, mourners said they hope Bentley's legacy pushes the community toward healing, accountability and violence prevention.

"What greater love is that for a man to lay down their life for a friend?"

Family members say while the investigation into the shooting continues, they want the community to remember Damani Bentley not for the tragedy, but for his bravery.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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