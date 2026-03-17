LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A longtime youth organization in Valdosta, Georgia is growing — and it is taking a new name to match its expanding mission.

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Boys & Girls Club of Valdosta becomes Boys & Girls Clubs of South Georgia

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Valdosta is officially becoming the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Georgia, reflecting a broader effort to serve more young people across the region. CEO Kristin Hanna says the change comes after raising $5 million by expanding donor networks in Lanier, Echols, and Clinch counties to fund new club locations in each community.

"This new name is a way of honoring our past while making room at the table for the new students coming to our clubs," Hanna said.

Lanier County's new facility is already open, and it is already a hit with students. The campus features an EcoLab filled with lizards, turtles, and tarantulas, giving kids a hands-on way to explore science.

A new club in Echols County is expected to open in April. Later this summer, a 100,000-square-foot campus in Clinch County is set to open in August — planned as the flagship field trip destination for the local Boys & Girls Club network, complete with a full campus, a skating rink, and a possible medical facility leased out on site.

Back in Valdosta, the organization is also expanding opportunities inside its main clubhouse. Through a partnership with AT&T, the club has been awarded a Connected Learning Center, bringing an investment of up to $50,000, high-speed internet, Dell computers, and digital literacy training resources to students and families.

Hanna says the partnership came after AT&T learned about the organization's regional growth.

"They heard that we were going to be serving five communities. They invited us to apply for an AT&T Connected Learning Center. That means that young people from all of these communities get to come and benefit. And not just young people, we serve our parents and our greater community as well," Hanna said.

The Connected Learning Center will provide students and families with a reliable place to get online, complete homework, apply for college or jobs, create resumes, attend virtual appointments, access benefits, and build essential digital skills.

For students like Brianna Smith, the new resources show the community's investment in their future.

"Just saying it is one thing, but actually doing the actions and proving that they care and support and supplying us the things that we actually — that's a different level of showing you care," Smith said.

Club leaders say as they expand across South Georgia, the goal remains the same: giving more young people the support, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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