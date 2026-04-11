Bluesberry Festival brings thousands to Valdosta, boosting local businesses and tourism economy

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Bluesberry Festival is bringing thousands of visitors to Valdosta, Georgia, this weekend, providing a major boost to local businesses and the city's tourism economy.

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Bluesberry Festival brings thousands to Valdosta to boost local businesses and the city tourism economy

Visitors from across the region are filling restaurants and shopping downtown. The influx of people is creating opportunities for small businesses and out-of-town vendors alike.

Valdosta Main Street Director Patrick Pearson says supporting the community is exactly the goal of the event.

"This event is also about our merchants. They're all small businesses, and they would love for you to come in their shops and restaurants," Pearson said.

Vendors offering items ranging from turkey legs to handmade goods are also traveling to the city to be part of the experience.

Ellis Richardson, a chef with Mike’s Concessions, is visiting Valdosta for the first time.

"We like to travel, so this is our first event here. We come to see you enjoy the festival, enjoy the people, and serve," Richardson said.

"We aim to please. This is our first year, so we are hoping that the turnout is really good so we can come back next year and have a good time," Richardson said.

Every visitor, purchase, and full table adds to the bigger picture, making events like the Bluesberry Festival a key driver of Valdosta’s tourism economy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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