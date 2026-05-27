Advocates push for change following arrests at "unauthorized" Valdosta gathering

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Four arrests at a large, unauthorized gathering in Valdosta over the weekend are sparking concerns over late night safety and entertainment options across the city.

Valdosta Police responded around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday to a crowd of nearly 200 people gathered in a Bemiss Road parking lot. Officers reported seeing fights break out and multiple people carrying guns through the crowd.

Four people were arrested. One suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident is reigniting conversations many neighbors say Valdosta has been having for years, especially after late-night shootings and violence near the Remerton strip caused local bars to push back closing times back to 1 a.m. They hoped that change would prevent overnight crowds from engaging in dangerous situations.

Community advocate Aaron Winston, who lives near where the latest incident happened, says the problem is not a lack of entertainment options in the city.

"From alcohol and drugs being involved and young people and the disrespect — not saying no — there are some that go to have fun and have a good time, but there are some also that come with trouble," Winston said.

Winston says the solution starts with personal responsibility.

"We have to be careful with late-night fun. Like the song says, the freaks come out at night, so make sure you have your fun earlier," Winston said. "We need to do better."

At the same time, tourism leaders say Valdosta's entertainment scene continues to grow rapidly. From Wild Adventures theme park to the Valdosta Wake Compound, downtown concerts, skating rinks, breweries, trampoline parks, and family events, officials say the city is investing heavily into safe spaces for people to gather.

Tourism in Valdosta and Lowndes County now generates more than $450 million annually and supports nearly 6,000 jobs locally.

"Valdosta is a unique gem. We have had a lot of things happening especially downtown. Our location is strong. We have a lot coming down the pipeline. If you're bored, there's always something to do," Visit Valdosta President and CEO Dave DiSalvo said.

Neighbors say they want Valdosta to continue being a safe place to have fun — and whether it's a family day out or a late-night gathering, public safety should never be put at risk.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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