$50 million natural gas facility planned for Lowndes County to fuel manufacturing growth

A $50 million liquefied natural gas facility is coming to Lowndes County, with officials saying the investment is critical to meeting rising industrial energy demand and keeping the region competitive for future business recruitment.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority announced that Atlanta Gas Light will build a satellite liquefied natural gas, or LNG, facility near Valdosta.

The project is designed to address a growing energy capacity problem as manufacturers and food production companies in the region expand their operations.

Officials say available natural gas supply in the Valdosta area has largely been consumed by market growth, making the satellite LNG facility the most efficient and cost-effective solution to meet forecasted demand.

The facility is projected to create up to 90 jobs during construction, several highly skilled full-time positions, and generate approximately $531,528 in annual local tax revenue.

Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority President and CEO Niki Ogletree said energy reliability has become a deciding factor for companies considering where to invest.

"This investment strengthens our infrastructure and ensures we can meet the energy needs of employers today while positioning Valdosta-Lowndes County for future industrial recruitment," Ogletree said.

"This project sends a clear message that Valdosta-Lowndes County is planning ahead. Reliable energy infrastructure gives existing businesses confidence to grow and shows prospective companies that our community is ready to support long-term investment, job creation, and sustainable economic development," Ogletree said.

The facility will also support smaller businesses and residents who rely on natural gas for cooking, heating and water heating, while increasing capacity for the region's major employers who depend on it for daily operations.

Natural gas can be cooled to approximately minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit, transforming it into a liquid form that is significantly more compact for storage and transportation.

In its liquid state, natural gas occupies roughly 600 times less volume than in its gaseous state, allowing greater flexibility in distribution and enhanced supply reliability.

The scope of the project includes bulk LNG storage tanks, truck unloading infrastructure, interconnection with the Atlanta Gas Light distribution system, fire and gas safety systems, power and water utility feeds, and an electric power generator.

Since 2022, the Georgia Public Service Commission has approved more than $12 million to expand natural gas service for economic development projects in the Valdosta area, while Atlanta Gas Light has invested more than $4 million in regional natural gas infrastructure.

Georgia Public Service Commission Chairman Jason Shaw said coordinated energy planning is essential to regional growth.

"Reliable energy infrastructure is fundamental to economic growth. The investments approved by the PSC, combined with Atlanta Gas Light's ongoing infrastructure improvements, ensure Valdosta is prepared to meet growing demand from manufacturers, utilities, and residents alike. When energy planning is aligned with economic development efforts, communities are better positioned to compete, grow, and thrive," Shaw said.

The new facility is expected to be operational in 2027.

