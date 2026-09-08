VPD: 10-year-old child playing with gun was shot in face in Valdosta and remains hospitalized

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — A 10-year-old child remains in the hospital after being shot in the face at a Valdosta apartment complex.

Valdosta Police Department (VPD) said officers responded to Brittany Woods Apartments at 1150 Old Statenville Road around 5 p.m. Sept. 7 to reports of a child being shot.

Officers found a 10-year-old male with an injury to the face. The child was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, VPD said.

Officers spoke with a nine-year-old at the apartment and he said he and the injured child were playing with a gun when it was discharged.

VPD said detectives continue to investigate the incident and charges may be forthcoming.

“Our thoughts are with the child and his family, as we pray for a quick and full recovery. This is a very tragic example of why firearms need to be kept in a secure location, where children cannot have easy access,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

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