WTXL News joins the Capital Region News Collaborative

LEON COUNTY, FL — Press Forward North Florida, an initiative of the Community Foundation of North Florida, is proud to announce the launch of the Capital Region News Collaborative — a coalition of six local news organizations joining forces to provide deeper, community-centered reporting on issues that matter most to the region.

The six founding news outlets — WCTV, WTXL, WFSU Public Media, The Tallahassee Democrat, Capital Outlook, and Tallahassee Reports — will work together on special projects to expand in-depth reporting that strengthens civic connection and community understanding.

“While the Press Forward national initiative sets a powerful framework for change, it is through local chapters like Press Forward North Florida that meaningful impact takes shape. Efforts like the Capital Region News Collaborative strengthen local news and information in our community, helping build a more informed, connected, and civically engaged North Florida,” , “said Katrina Rolle, President & CEO of the Community Foundation of North Florida.

Through this collaboration, the Capital Region News Collaborative will host election forums covering this year’s city and county commission races, school board elections, and judicial contests. These events will be livestreamed by all participating outlets and made available on each partner’s YouTube channel and website, ensuring accessible and transparent civic coverage across the region.

Research shows that Americans overwhelmingly identify local news as their most trusted and important source of information — a foundation of healthy democracy.

WTXL’s commitment to community-focused journalism runs deep, and this collaboration will help us tell more stories that reflect the voices of our area. We know the power of local journalism and how it can unite communities, spark change and keep families informed. Vicki Bradley, WTXL General Manager

With a $1 million grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Press Forward North Florida seeks to bring together journalists, nonprofit leaders, educators, and community stakeholders to identify local information needs and co-create sustainable solutions that enhance civic engagement and strengthen trusted local news for years to come.

Founded with support from the Community Foundation of North Florida, this initiative reflects the Foundation’s mission to enhance the quality of life across North Florida through charitable giving. The Foundation serves as a convener, catalyst, and connector — helping donors support causes that illuminate and uplift community well-being.

