LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A woman is dead after a shooting in the 4000 block of Joseph Street in Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are investigating the shooting and have asked people to avoid the area while investigators work at the scene.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says there's no threat to the public.

Authorities have not released the woman's identity or information about what led to the shooting. It is also unclear whether anyone has been arrested or detained.

The sheriff's office said additional details will be released as they become available.

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