Tallahassee police, Leon Co. sheriff launch Flock camera transparency portals

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff’s Office have launched new online transparency portals showing how each agency uses Flock automated license plate reader technology.

The portals give the public access to information about license plate reads, searches and hits, along with frequently asked questions explaining the data and how the technology is used.

Automated license plate readers capture images of license plates as vehicles pass cameras. Law enforcement agencies can use the technology to help locate vehicles connected to criminal investigations, missing or endangered people and other law enforcement purposes.

Both agencies said they have policies governing the use of the technology, including audit trails and oversight of who accesses the system and how it is used.

“Technology continues to play an important role in how we keep our community safe, but with that comes a responsibility to be transparent about the tools we use and how we use them,” Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. “This portal gives our community greater access to that information and provides another opportunity for us to build understanding and trust with the people we serve.”

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said making the information publicly available is part of the agency’s commitment to accountability and responsible use of technology.

“Technology is most effective when the community understands not only how we use it, but why we use it. License plate reader technology gives our deputies another tool to help locate missing persons, identify vehicles connected to criminal activity and advance investigations,” McNeil said.

The Tallahassee Police Department transparency portal is available here.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office transparency portal is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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