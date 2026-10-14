Second Harvest offering free North Florida Fair tickets for food donations

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest is giving out free North Florida Fair tickets this Thursday, Oct. 15.

Just bring four non-perishable food items to the fairgrounds, located at 441 E. Paul Russell Road in Tallahassee, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

WATCH BELOW: Second Harvest offers free fair tickets for food donations

Donate food, get free North Florida Fair tickets

Quantities are limited.

Limit five tickets per vehicle.

The North Florida Fair runs Nov. 5-15.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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