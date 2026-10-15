Purple Alert issued for Tallahassee man last seen over three days ago

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Purple Alert for a Tallahassee man who has been missing since Monday.

Travis Chester, 45, was last seen near the 1000th block of Nature Trail Way on Oct. 12.

FDLE said Chester was wearing a light colored red or yellow dress shirt and blue jeans. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 215 pounds. FDLE said he may have dreadlocks on the side of his head. He may be in a 2024 Dodge Ram 1500, FL tag number 80VCCK.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-3300 or 911.

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