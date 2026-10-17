Officials offer free animal and livestock emergency preparedness training

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said it is offering free animal and livestock emergency preparedness training.

LCSO said residents can join the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for two free, one-day courses focused on preparing for and responding to animal and agricultural emergencies.

Oct. 27 | 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



All Hazards Preparedness for Animals in Disasters

Learn about safe animal handling, evacuation, sheltering, and other important considerations during emergencies.

Oct. 28 | 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.



All Hazards Planning for Animal, Agricultural, and Food-Related Disasters

Explore disaster planning, agricultural threats, emergency response challenges, and recovery efforts.

The courses will be held at the Florida Sheriffs Risk Management Fund on Chancellorsville Drive.

Officials said the courses are free and open to the public and participants can attend one or both sessions.

Separate registration is required for each course, according to officials.

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