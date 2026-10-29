Leon County school administrator arrested on grand theft charge: LCSO

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it arrested a Leon County school administrator for grand theft involving the school district's non-profit foundation.

Investigators arrested deputy superintendent Michelle Gayle, 64, after finding alleged financial discrepancies involving the Foundation for Leon County Schools.

LCSO said detectives found discrepancies between the information Gayle provided to the foundation and the payments they received. Detectives found over $1,200 in false reimbursements.

Detectives booked Gayle into the Leon County Detention Facility.

Leon County Schools statement:

Following an investigation by the Leon County Sherriff’s Office involving the Foundation for Leon County Schools, Dr. Michelle Gayle was taken into custody by law enforcement today and charged with grand theft.



The District will continue an internal administrative investigation to determine a future course of action regarding Dr. Gayle’s employment and will work closely with the Foundation's Board of Directors to review existing financial oversight procedures and implement stronger checks and balances to ensure transparency and accountability.



The Foundation plays an important role in supporting our schools, and we remain committed to protecting the resources entrusted to it. Our priority is ensuring that the generous contributions intended to benefit our classrooms, teachers and students continue to make a meaningful difference throughout Leon County Schools.

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