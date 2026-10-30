Leon County gets $4.5 million to expand sewer service, protect Wakulla Springs

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County has been awarded $4.5 million in state grants to expand sewer service and help homeowners upgrade septic systems to protect Wakulla Springs and improve water quality.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the funding Wednesday as part of $50 million awarded to 23 projects statewide through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Springs Restoration Grant Program.

Leon County will receive $3.5 million for Phase 2 of the Woodville Sewer System Project, which will extend central sewer service to more than 350 properties in the Primary Springs Protection Zone.

Another $1 million will go toward the county's Septic Upgrade Incentive Program. Eligible residents in the protection zone can receive up to $7,500 to replace conventional septic systems with advanced systems designed to reduce nitrogen.

"This $4.5 million investment is an important step toward improving water quality in Woodville and protecting Wakulla Springs for future generations," Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban said in a news release. "We appreciate the state’s partnership in helping our community expand sewer service, address septic system impacts and protect the natural resources that make southern Leon County so special."

Expanding sewer service in Woodville

The Woodville Sewer System Project is a four-phase initiative estimated to cost about $110 million and eventually provide central sewer service to approximately 1,000 properties.

Phase 1 was completed in December 2025 and serves 175 properties.

Design and permitting for the $34 million second phase are complete, according to the county. Officials expect a final easement agreement by January 2027.

Phase 2 includes Oak Ridge Road East, Natural Bridge Road and areas between Summerhaven Drive and Natural Bridge Road on both sides of Woodville Highway.

Following the latest grant award, the county expects to advertise the project for construction bids by summer 2027, with construction anticipated to begin later that year. The county said it will match the $3.5 million award with available local sales tax revenue designated for water quality improvements.

Design work for phases 3 and 4 is also nearly complete, according to the county.

More help for septic system upgrades

Unlike the sewer project funding, the $1 million for septic upgrades requires no local match.

State rules require advanced nitrogen-reducing systems when septic systems are repaired or replaced within the Wakulla Springs Priority Focus Area.

Leon County said its incentive program has already helped upgrade 300 septic systems using more than $3 million in state funding. The latest grant is expected to fund approximately 133 additional upgrades.

"This funding helps protect Wakulla Springs and the aquifer for the long term, while giving more homeowners real help with the cost of upgrading their septic systems," Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long said.

The latest grants continue a state-county partnership that began in 2018 under the Leon County Water Quality and Springs Protection Infrastructure Improvement Plan. According to the county, more than $70 million has been jointly committed to water quality and springs protection projects in the Primary Springs Protection Zone.

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