Leon County declares a local state of emergency as Hurricane Isaias threatens heavy rain and flooding

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Leon County has declared a local state of emergency as Hurricane Isaias approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban signed the Local Emergency Proclamation on Thursday, Oct. 8, after the National Weather Service in Tallahassee extended a Tropical Storm Warning to Leon County.

The declaration is in effect for seven days and may be extended if needed. It aligns with the state of emergency Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Tuesday, which now covers 27 Florida counties, including Leon County. The declaration allows Leon County to move faster so crews, equipment, and supplies needed to prepare for the storm and respond to its impacts can be brought in quickly.

The declaration does not order evacuations or a curfew. The most important thing residents can do now is finish their storm preparations before the rain arrives Friday.

What Isaias means for Leon County

Heavy rain and flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Leon County from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening and forecasts five to 10 inches of rain across the region, with potentially higher amounts. With the ground already saturated, flash flooding is possible in low-lying areas, and some roads may close because of water over the roadway. Rain is expected to begin Friday and continue through Saturday.

Wind: A Tropical Storm Warning means winds of 39 mph or higher are expected somewhere in the warning area within 36 hours. The current forecast for Leon County calls for winds below that level, with gusts up to 35 mph, though downed trees and scattered power outages are possible on saturated ground. The warning also accounts for the chance of stronger winds if the storm's track or size changes.

Tornadoes: The National Weather Service says tornadoes may form in the storm's rain bands. Make sure you can receive warnings at any hour, including overnight, and know where you would take shelter.

County closures and service changes

Leon County offices and facilities will close at noon on Friday, Oct. 9. Closing early will help keep drivers off the roads as conditions worsen and allow county employees to transition quickly into disaster-support roles.

Emergency Management, EMS, and all other essential operations will continue throughout the storm.

Closing at noon Friday, Oct. 9:



County offices

LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library, branch libraries, and community centers

Rural Waste Service Centers

County outdoor activities, including campgrounds and sports-related activities

Reopening Saturday, Oct. 10:



Libraries and Rural Waste Service Centers are expected to reopen at their normal hours once windy conditions have subsided.

Resuming Sunday, Oct. 11:



Community centers and campground reservations

All county offices and outdoor activities will resume normal hours on Monday, Oct. 12.

Available throughout the storm:



The Leon County Citizens Information Line, 850-606-3700, can answer questions about county services and storm preparations.

For any emergency, call 911.

What you can do now

The National Weather Service advises finishing hurricane preparations by midday Friday, before the rain arrives.



Pick up sandbags if your home is prone to flooding. Leon County's five sandbag sites are open from dawn to dusk, with sand, bags, and ties provided and a limit of 15 sandbags per household.

Clear leaves and debris from storm drains and ditches near your home, and bring in or secure loose outdoor items.

Charge your phone and make sure you can receive weather alerts at any hour, including overnight.

Never drive or walk through flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.

Check on your neighbors, especially older adults and people who live alone.

Leon County sandbag locations (limit 15 per household):



Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

Fort Braden Community Park, 15000 Blountstown Highway

Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

Event cancellation

The Jubilee Music Festival III featuring Tye Tribbett, presented by the county and scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park, has been canceled. Ticket holders will be refunded automatically through AXS. No action is needed.

Stay informed

Emergency Information Portal

Citizens Connect mobile app: Emergency notifications available on your smartphone from the Apple App Store and Google Play

Leon County Citizens Information Line: 850-606-3700

2-1-1 (Lifeline Connection): Dial 2-1-1 or 850-617-6333, answered 24/7

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.