LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Leon County Commissioners unanimously approved an 18-month pause on new, large-scale data center applications on Tuesday.

The moratorium puts certain development applications for data centers and other facilities with major utility demands on hold.

Leon County commissioners approve data center moratorium

County officials say the pause, which only applies to unincorporated parts of the county, gives staff time to study the impacts and develop new regulations around the controversial centers.

No large-scale data center applications are currently pending, according to county officials.

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