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LCSO: Deputies shoot, injure armed man while trying to serve eviction notice

Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital to be treated
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(Courtesy: Joe Volpe)
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LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Leon County deputies say they tased and shot a man Thursday afternoon while trying to serve an eviction notice on West Tennessee Street.

Deputies say the man was armed with a gun and wouldn't cooperate.
Deputies say they "deployed a taser due to the man not responding to commands."

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the man started to draw his weapon and that's when they shot and injured him.

The man, who wasn't identified in the social media post, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

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