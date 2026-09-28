Former Tallahassee postal worker, accomplice sentenced to federal prison in mail theft and bank fraud scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A former U.S. Postal Service employee and her accomplice have been sentenced to federal prison for orchestrating a multi-year mail theft and check fraud conspiracy that exploited the defendant's position of trust within the postal system.

Taija Avion Smith, 25, and Jaheed Anthony Williams, 24, both of Tallahassee, received their sentences in federal court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail theft, theft of a mail key, bank fraud conspiracy, and multiple counts of aggravated identity theft. Williams was sentenced to four years in prison, while Smith received a two-year sentence.

Scheme Exploited Postal Employee Access

According to court documents, the criminal conspiracy operated from March 11, 2021, through May 21, 2024, during Smith's employment with the U.S. Postal Service in Tallahassee. Smith used her position to steal a postal key, which she provided to Williams to facilitate their illegal operation.

The pair systematically stole mail containing checks, which they then fraudulently deposited into financial institutions before splitting the proceeds. Court records also reveal that Smith illegally obtained and used online banking credentials belonging to other individuals as part of the broader conspiracy.

Williams had previously pleaded guilty to 14 additional counts of bank fraud in connection with the scheme.

Federal Officials Emphasize Trust Violation

U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin for the Northern District of Florida emphasized the severity of the breach of public trust involved in the case.

"Our citizens deserve to be able to rely upon the U.S. Postal Service to quickly, efficiently, and securely deliver the mail, but this former postal employee violated the position of trust she occupied to enrich herself and her accomplice," Heekin said in announcing the sentences.

Bladismir Rojo, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Miami Division, warned that the sentences should serve as a deterrent to others considering similar crimes.

"Individuals who engage in crimes that violate the laws protecting the United States mail, whether employees or non-employees, will be pursued by the Postal Inspection Service alongside our state, local and federal partners," Rojo stated. "These federal prison sentences should serve as a warning to criminals who consider mail theft and check fraud a lucrative endeavor."

Multi-Agency Investigation

The case resulted from a joint investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Tallahassee Police Department, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

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