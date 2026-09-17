Florida man accused of handcuffing child to door and beating him with PVC pipe: LCSO

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it has arrested a man on 10 child abuse and neglect charges.

LCSO said it arrested Juming Delmas after the child called 911 on Sept. 16 and asked dispatchers, “If it’s normal to handcuff their kid to the door and beat him with a pot and pipe.”

Deputies responded to the home. The child told detectives the abuse started in October of 2025 and the most recent incident was on Sept. 15. LCSO said the child told deputies Delmas became angry after the child woke up late to do chores and struck the child with brass knuckles. He then handcuffed him to his bedroom closet door and struck him with a PVC pipe repeatedly, an LCSO arrest affidavit said.

Delmas was in New York when the child contacted law enforcement on Sept. 16.

A forensic exam was conducted on the child by Child Protective Services and found he had multiple looped marks on his back and multiple burn scars, the affidavit said.

Delmas was taken into custody at the Tallahassee International Airport.

He faces nine counts of aggravated battery on a child and one count of neglect of a child without great bodily harm.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.