17-year-old student accused of bringing airsoft gun to Rickards High School in backpack: LCSO

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it arrested a 17-year-old student who is accused of bringing an airsoft pistol on a school campus.
A student alerted a school administrator that a 17-year-old 9th grader at Rickards High School had a firearm on campus.
LCSO said a school administrator searched the student's backpack and found a black metal airsoft pistol.
The student was taken into custody and was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
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