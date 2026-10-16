17-year-old student accused of bringing airsoft gun to Rickards High School in backpack: LCSO

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it arrested a 17-year-old student who is accused of bringing an airsoft pistol on a school campus.

A student alerted a school administrator that a 17-year-old 9th grader at Rickards High School had a firearm on campus.

LCSO said a school administrator searched the student's backpack and found a black metal airsoft pistol.

The student was taken into custody and was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

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