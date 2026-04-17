Jefferson K-12 just launched a new healthcare education program. The initiative features a mobile skills lab and will soon offer health screenings to the community. Officials went on to share the importance of retaining talent within Jefferson County, especially in the ever-growing field of healthcare.

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Jefferson K-12 launches new healthcare education program and mobile skills lab for students and community

Jefferson K-12 launched its new healthcare education program Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking a fresh start for the district.

Community members toured the new mobile skills lab and classroom, meeting the students who will directly benefit from the initiative.

The program aligns with the school’s community partnership efforts. Soon, Jefferson County residents will be able to receive health screenings at the facility, and student-athletes will be able to get their sports physicals.

Florida State Rep. Allison Tant attended the event, highlighting the importance of retaining local talent while fulfilling the growing need for future healthcare professionals.

“So many times, CNA is just the first step in a career progression and trajectory for students, and having the opportunity to explore that right here in Jefferson without having to leave, without having to worry about transportation, without having to worry about tuition costs is a huge opportunity for our students and a win for our community,” Tant said.

Tant added that Florida leads in workforce education, and this healthcare program is just the beginning of many opportunities coming to Jefferson County.

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