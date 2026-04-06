Jefferson K-12 launches a new career closet to provide business attire for students and the community

MONTICELLO, FL — In March, Jefferson K-12 launched a new career closet offering business attire, a dressing room, and headshots to support students and Jefferson County neighbors.

In partnership with CareerSource, Monticello Women's Club, and Children's Home Society, organizers hope the initiative teaches students to comfortably ask for help.

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Jefferson launches a new career closet to provide business attire for students and the community

Jefferson K-12 has launched a new career closet to provide business attire and support for students and neighbors in Jefferson County.

The initiative launched in March, making it one of two community closets accessible to the public in the area. The closet consists of business attire, a dressing room, and a section dedicated to head-shots.

Patrick Parrish, a senior at Jefferson K-12, benefited from the new career closet.

"I loved how the community was able to come together and work together in unity to come to for like the support a need for the school and all the kids. So I love that," Parrish said.

Tiffany Martin, Executive Director of the Children's Home Society, shared what she hopes students take away from the initiative.

"Comfortability with asking for help, I know as a younger person, you may be apprehensive about getting support, but you have team members and staff that are here right here on campus that are more than willing to help and meet needs, and so it's my hope that students know that they have help right here on campus," Martin said.

Officials welcome the community to drop off clothing donations to the campus off David Road in Monticello during school hours.

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