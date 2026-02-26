Jefferson K-12 Hosts College and Career Readiness Fair to Empower Students’ Futures

JEFFERSON, COUNTY — The readiness fair at Jefferson K-12 was designed to give students a comprehensive look at their options after graduation, whether their ambitions lie in higher education, skilled trades, or entrepreneurship. Through presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities, students gained valuable resources and guidance, helping them take confident steps toward their future aspirations.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Jefferson K through 12 Hosts College and Career Readiness Fair to Empower Students Futures

On Thursday, Jefferson K-12 opened its doors for a college and career readiness fair, offering high school students the opportunity to explore future pathways—from four-year universities and trade schools, to military service and immediate entry into the workforce.

The event connected teens with local colleges, industry and workforce representatives, and community leaders, aiming to guide each student toward their individual goals.

Superintendent Jackie Pons spoke about the district’s vision for student success.

“We want to provide opportunities for our students to know that when they graduate from here, we want them to go out to continue to go to college or maybe to arm them with some type of career where they could start a business in our community,” Pons said.

In addition to the college and career fair, students met with representatives from Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce, who were present for the final session of their 9-week financial literacy program.

The organization celebrated student achievements by gifting each participant $200—encouraging Jefferson youth to apply their new financial knowledge in real-world settings.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.