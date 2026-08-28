Jefferson County Public Library hosting free literacy festival this Saturday in Monticello

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The R.J. Bailar Public Library is taking reading outside this weekend with a free event aimed at bringing books, resources, and families together.

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Jefferson County Public Library hosts free literacy festival this Saturday in Monticello

The library is hosting its free literacy festival this Saturday at Jefferson Recreational Park in Monticello. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will also include health checks and adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes.

Crystal Whitman Screenshot

Organizers are bringing it all together in one place with literacy at the center of the day.

The Jefferson County Public Library's literacy festival is free and open to families.

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