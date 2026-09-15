One dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Gadsen County that prompted closure of Iron Bridge Road

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — One person is dead and one is seriously injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Gadsen County that prompted the closure of County Road 153 on Tuesday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The car was traveling south around 2:30 p.m. on CR 153, Iron Bridge Road, near Lakeview Drive when it went onto the western shoulder and began to overturn, according to a FHP release.

As it was overturning, the car collided with a tree and landed on the driver's side, FHP officials said.

The driver, a 29-year-old Port St. Lucie man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, a Tallahassee woman whose age was not disclosed in the release, was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare "with incapacitating injuries," the release said.

Neither of the people in the car were wearing seatbelts, according to the release.

The circumstances around the crash are still under investigation, and Havana Police Department, Havana Volunteer Fire Department and Gadsden County EMS assisted FHP on-scene.

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