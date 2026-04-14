Greensboro teacher arrested in child abuse case Monday

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A Gadsden County physical education teacher has been charged with child abuse after deputies say he confronted and "dragged" a 9-year-old student across the floor at an elementary school.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Greensboro Elementary School on March 31 after a physical altercation between a teacher and a student.

Investigators identified the teacher as 54-year-old Edward Wayne Lee II.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators reviewed school surveillance video which they say showed Lee verbally confronting the student, standing over him, and dragging him across the cafeteria floor.

Investigators met with Lee on April 13 and obtained a sworn statement about the incident. He was later arrested on an outstanding warrant for child abuse and transported to the Gadsden County Jail.

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