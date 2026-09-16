Gadsen County woman with dementia missing, police say

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Gadsen County sheriff's office is searching for an 84-year-old woman with dementia who officials say was last seen Monday night.

Officials say the woman, Margaret Myles Ellis, left her Havana residence Tuesday. Officials do not know where she is now or what direction she is traveling.

"Due to her medical and cognitive conditions, locating her as soon as possible is important," an announcement from the sheriff's office said.

Ellis is diagnosed with early-stage dementia, uses a pacemaker and walks with a cane; however, officials say the cane was left at her home.

She may be wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt with a white flower on it, officials said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 850-875-8811 or 911, the sheriff's office said.

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