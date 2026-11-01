Gadsden County woman killed in head-on crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — One woman is dead, and two people are hurt following a wrong-way crash in Gadsden County early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 27 at River Bluff Drive around 2:54 a.m.

Troopers say a man was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 27 when he collided head-on with another vehicle traveling north in the inside lane of the highway. That driver, from Tallahassee, only sustained minor injuries.

The other driver, a 25-year-old from Havana, was killed. Her passenger, of the same age, also from Havana, was seriously hurt in the crash.

FHP says the crash remains an open investigation at this time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.