Gadsden County deputies search for shooting suspect

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in Quincy.

Deputies say the shooting happened on Holley Circle, and the victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, Kalerrius Reed, is at large. FDLE is assisting the investigation along with other law enforcement agencies.

If you live nearby, deputies are asking you to stay indoors, lock your doors and avoid the area.

If you have any information, call the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office at (850) 627-9233.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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