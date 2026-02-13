FHP: Two drivers killed in head-on collision on Pat Thomas Parkway in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol says two people died in a head-on collision on State Road 267 near Walsh Road in Gadsden County on Friday morning.

FHP says the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when one car traveling southbound crossed into the inside northbound lane of Pat Thomas Parkway and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

The report says both drivers, a 32-year-old female from Gretna and a 51-year-old male from Quincy, were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in either car.

The northbound lanes of State Road 267 are closed while investigators work the scene. Northbound traffic is being rerouted.

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, Quincy Police Department, Gadsden County EMS, and Gadsden County Fire Rescue.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.