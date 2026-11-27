GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Nine people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Gadsden County involving an 18-wheeler and two cars.

According the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 27 near Dorsey-Calvary Road around 2:09 p.m. Friday.

Troopers say nine people were taken to area hospitals including one person who was airlifted with serious injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.