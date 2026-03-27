DECATUR COUNTY, GA — On Friday, 125 student athletes gathered at Bainbridge High School to show off their athletic skills during the FCA All Abilities Bearcat Spring Games.

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Student athletes with special needs shine at the FCA All Abilities Bearcat Spring Games in Decatur County

Decatur County Schools and the FCA All Abilities Committee organized the event to recognize students with special needs. The games brought students from Seminole County, Mitchell County, Spring Creek Charter Academy, and Pataula Charter Academy to Decatur County.

"It is a way that we as a community, a school system, parents can partner together to celebrate these special needs kids that we love, and it's one of the best days of the school year for us," Sylena Wiggins said. Wiggins is the Special Education Director for Decatur County School Systems.

Earlier in the day, the excitement started with a parade. First responders escorted the students with sirens, lights, and cheers from the community to welcome and celebrate each athlete.

"The police, and the motorcycle, and the firetruck," Zack Jenkins said.

Jenkins is a student athlete who participated in the games. For students like Jenkins, it is a day filled with excitement and the chance to try it all.

"I like everything. It's called the soccer kick, the long jump, basketball, the parachute, the hula hoop, the volleyball, and the basketball dribble, and the running," Jenkins said.

Wanda Thomas, the Chairperson of the FCA All Abilities Committee, says,

"To see these student volunteers out here with these kids, cheering them on, holding their hand, it's so compassionate, and they show so much love and support to these kids."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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