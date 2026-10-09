St. John's Episcopal Church in Bainbridge serves 150 families with food ahead of Isaias

DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Isaias was expected to bring heavy rain and potential flooding to South Georgia late Friday, but a Bainbridge church made sure neighbors had what they needed before the storm arrived.

St. John's Episcopal Church distributes food to neighbors every Friday in Bainbridge. With the storm approaching, church leaders moved their usual 10:00 a.m. food distribution to 8 a.m. so neighbors could get supplies and make it home before Isaias hit.

Neighbors were able to pick up boxes filled with items like bread, meat, canned goods, and fruit.

Cathy Stevens, who oversees the food pantry, said the church wanted to serve the community in the best way it could in light of the storm.

"It's always a gamble with the weather. But we decided the school was called off today, but it was late coming off, and we kept on watching the weather to see what was happening and say, can we do this? Yes, we can. We must do this to serve the community."

Stevens said.

Over 150 families were served Friday. St. John's Episcopal Church holds food distributions every Friday starting at 10:00 a.m.

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