DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The Southwest Georgia Regional Library System is making laptops available for neighbors who need them — and for some, the access is making a real difference in getting back to work.

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Southwest Georgia Regional Library system sees double-digit growth in technology demand as neighbors rely on computers

About 50 Chromebooks are available to check out at the Gilbert H. Gragg Library in Bainbridge. Library staff say those digital resources are in high demand, with usage growing by double digits year after year.

For Bainbridge neighbor Elex Conley, access to a computer is helping him get back into the workforce. Conley recently returned home after serving five years in prison.

"I recently just got out of prison. I'm trying to get back into society, so I use the library as a resource for, you know, helping me get on the computers," Conley said.

Conley is now using that access to pursue work in the solar industry.

"Before I went to prison, I was doing solar, so I'm actually chasing, uh, solar because it was an industry that was, like, did a lot of on-the-job training. So, you know, like, my first six months on, not only did I did not have any experience, but it taught me how to drive machinery, how to build solar panels," Conley said.

Having a place to use a computer makes the job search process a little easier for neighbors like Conley.

All Southwest Georgia Regional Library branches have Chromebooks available for checkout for up to two weeks. Neighbors must be 18 or older and have an active library account.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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