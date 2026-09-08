DECATUR COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The River South Music and Arts Festival is returning to Downtown Bainbridge for its sixth year on September 12th, bringing together music, arts, fitness, and more in a celebration of Southwest Georgia culture and community.

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River South Festival returns to Bainbridge with music, art and fitness rooted in Southwest Georgia culture

The festival offers something for everyone, starting early in the morning and running well into the evening with a full lineup of activities, art and live music.

The day kicks off with the River South 5K at 8:00 a.m., giving runners of all levels a chance to start the day on the course before the rest of the festivities get underway.

From there, the energy continues with pickleball, tennis, and a yoga class — offering options for those looking to stay active throughout the day.

The Firehouse Arts Center will host a photography and pin-up show, opening the door for artists and newcomers alike. Participants do not need to consider themselves photographers to take part.

As the afternoon winds down, the focus shifts to live music. Performances by Six-O-Nine, 911 Band and the Ben Flournoy Trio are set to begin at 4:00 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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