ON THE ROAD: Betty's of Bainbridge marks 47 years of faith, family, and community

Betty's in Bainbridge is approaching 47 years in business, and the family behind it says the secret to their longevity is rooted in faith and the close-knit community that has supported them from the start.

Mike and Shanda Brock carry on the legacy of Betty Brock, who founded the beloved Bainbridge business in 1980.

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ON THE ROAD: A look inside Betty's in Bainbridge

"She built it on God. That's what she based this business on Him, and I think that's the reason why it's always been so successful," Shanda said.

The shop remains a daily gathering place for locals, with a coffee table where regulars stop in to catch up and share their day.

"We have wonderful, wonderful patrons and customers that have been with us, some of them for many years. We've watched their kids' kids grow up here," Shanda said.

Shanda said the sense of mutual support among Bainbridge's small business community is what makes the town special.

"Everybody knows everybody. We support each other's businesses, and everybody knows everybody, and when they come in here, they talk, they sit at the coffee table, they sit there and talk, and this is done every day, and everybody just comes in and just tells how their day's gone, and it just means a lot," Shanda said.

Carrying on Betty Brock's legacy has not come without its challenges.

"She was one of those that it was hard not to follow what she did because she was such an amazing woman, and for this community, everybody knew Betty Brock. And so it has definitely been challenging with her not being here to guide us, but I think Mike and I have done well, and I have to give all the credit to him. He's the backbone," Shanda said.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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