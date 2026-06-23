ON THE ROAD: Bainbridge Mayor Sylvia Washington: 'We're honoring our past and building on our future'

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — Bainbridge Mayor Sylvia Washington says Juneteenth is more than a holiday — it is a reflection of how far the community has come and a reminder of the work still ahead.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

ON THE ROAD: ABC 27 sits down with Bainbridge Mayor Sylvia Washington

"This is an important day for me because I look at this as we're honoring our past. We're celebrating our heritage and we're building on our future. Uh, as I look back, how our ancestors have fought hard for us, has prayed hard for us to get us to this point, and as I sit here today. June 10th is very important to me is because I am the first black African female mayor in the city of Bainbridge. I made history twice as a city councilwoman and as a mayor. So June 10th is important to me because it shows that we are making progress," Washington said.

Washington said it was important that the city took the lead in hosting Juneteenth celebrations to ensure the day was open and accessible to everyone.

"It was important that the city hosted this so that there would be no barriers. That there will be no bias and that we deserve to be recognized on this holiday. This is very important to us that we come together and recognize the uh events that has taken place during this time," Washington said.

Washington said she hopes residents use the holiday as an opportunity to learn.

"I will hope that as the neighbors and citizens of Bainbridge will want to know more about the history of June 10th, be more educated and be more informed, and come out to help celebrate this particular day, which is June 10th," Washington said.

Washington said the significance of Juneteenth for her is rooted not in her own legacy, but in the foundation others have built before her.

"Not necessarily because of the legacy that I'm creating here, but because of the rich history that we have in this community from other people that have laid down the foundation, and we continue to build on that," Washington said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.