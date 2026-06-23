ON THE ROAD: Bainbridge Little Theater brings creativity to Decatur County for nearly 50 years

Bainbridge Little Theater has given Decatur County neighbors a creative home since 1976, and as it prepares to celebrate 50 years, community leaders say its impact continues to grow.

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ON THE ROAD: Bainbridge Little Theater

The volunteer-run theater offers neighbors of all ages a place to get involved — whether that's acting on stage, helping with production, or working behind the scenes.

For Bainbridge neighbor Brooklyn Davis, who has been part of the theater for a year, the experience has been transformative.

"Coming here and like, it feels like I can go to another place, like a different world. And I don't have to worry about anything else. It's like a boulder that's lifted off of my shoulders. And I can go play whatever I want. I want to play, I can be who I want to be," Davis said.

Community leaders say art continues to be a way to bring the community together.

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