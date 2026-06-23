ON THE ROAD: Bainbridge broker: Quality of life and low costs are driving growth

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — A Bainbridge real estate broker says quality of life, cost of living, and small-town charm are driving steady growth in the community.

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ON THE ROAD: Bainbridge sees economic growth

Bainbridge is growing, and a local real estate broker says the town's quality of life, cost of living, and small-town charm are the driving forces behind the demand.

Rollins Miller, a broker at Premier Group Realty, said people are drawn to Bainbridge for reasons that go beyond affordability.

"I think a lot of people just like to be in a small town that's similar to where they may have grown up, and also the quality of life, cost of living — these kind of things — even though we're close to city centers where you can have a little bit more service if you want as far as dining or specialty goods, but otherwise we can provide all of that here. We have most of the major big box stores and services that you need," Miller said.

Miller said the growth is spread across both residential and commercial real estate.

"We have a good balance because we have new housing inventory, we have resale housing, and we also have commercial growth, mostly on the corridor between Tallahassee and Bainbridge. We just have a Longhorn Steakhouse announced. We had a Publix grand opening recently, and a lot more local businesses coming around that, so it's kind of nice to see a little bit of both," Miller said.

Miller said visitors who make it downtown often leave with a different impression of the city than they expected.

"Once they get downtown, they see the charm of the small town, and there are a lot of events and festivals that happen right here on the square, and we get to see it, and other people enjoy it," Miller said.

Looking ahead, Miller said he expects the momentum to continue, pointing to industrial growth as a key factor supporting both the housing market and local businesses.

"There are people who move here from out of town just to live in a small town, but we also have industry that is supporting these businesses and the housing market, and we've had some really good luck with industrial growth in the last few years," Miller said.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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